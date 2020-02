1917, JOKER, and More Take Home 2020 BAFTA Awards; Full List!

The 2020 BAFTA Awards have been announced! 1917 took home the top prize of Best Film. 1917 also won for Best British Film, Roger Deakins' Cinematography, Production Design, VFX and Sound.

Another top winners for the night was Joker, which took home 3 awards, including Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor, Hildur Guðnadóttir for Original Score and Shayna Markowitz for Casting.

Check out the full list of winners below!

BEST FILM

1917

Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

LEADING ACTRESS

RENÉE ZELLWEGER

Judy

LEADING ACTOR

JOAQUIN PHOENIX

Joker

DIRECTOR

1917

Sam Mendes

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BAIT

Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

PARASITE

Bong Joon Ho

DOCUMENTARY

FOR SAMA

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ANIMATED FILM

KLAUS

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

PARASITE

Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

JOJO RABBIT

Taika Waititi

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

LAURA DERN

Marriage Story

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BRAD PITT

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCORE

JOKER

Hildur Guðnadóttir

CASTING

JOKER

Shayna Markowitz

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

Roger Deakins

EDITING

FORD V FERRARI (LE MANS '66)

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

COSTUME DESIGN

LITTLE WOMEN

Jacqueline Durran

MAKE UP & HAIR

BOMBSHELL

Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

SOUND

1917

Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC

Maryam Mohajer

BRITISH SHORT FILM

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU'RE A GIRL)

Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Michael Ward

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA

Andy Serkis





