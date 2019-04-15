p R I S M By Ellen Reid Wins Pulitzer Prize

Columbia University just announced the winners of the 2019 Pulitzer Prizes. Receiving the Pulitzer Prize for Music was the opera "p r i s m" by composer Ellen Reid, presented by LA Opera Off Grand and Beth Morrison Projects earlier this season.

The opera premiered in Los Angeles on November 29 at REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney / CalArts Theater), with a libretto by Roxie Perkins.

"Few things are more gratifying than supporting the emergence of an exciting, exceptional and bold voice in the operatic scene," said Christopher Koelsch (LA Opera's Sebastian Paul and Marybelle Musco President and CEO).

"We are so proud to have partnered with Beth Morrison for the world premiere of Ellen Reid's insightful, incisive, wrenching, knowing, erudite 'p r i s m,' and thrilled that the piece resonated with the Pulitzer Prize committee. We can't wait for her return to the LAO family."





