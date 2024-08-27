Works & Process to Present The Metropolitan Opera's GROUDED by Jeanine Tesori

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process presents The Metropolitan Opera: Grounded by Jeanine Tesori, libretto by George Brant on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-metopera-grounded.

See highlights from two-time Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori's newest opera, Grounded, with a libretto by George Brant, author of the original play. Wrestling with the ethical quandaries and psychological toll of twenty-first-century warfare, this Met commission focuses on Jess, a hotshot fighter pilot whose unplanned pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating a reaper drone halfway around the world. As she struggles to adjust to this new way of doing battle, she fights to maintain her sanity, and her soul, as she is called to rain down death by remote control. Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with Met's Music Director and Grounded Conductor, Yannick Nézet-Séquin, Director Michael Mayer, Tesori, and Brant. Emily D'Angelo, Ben Bliss, and Kirsten MacKinnon perform selections from the opera.

About Works & Process A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Manhattan West, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks. Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts. Stay connected: @worksandprocess

