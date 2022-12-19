Works & Process at The Guggenheim to Present Lyric Opera of Chicago's THE FACTOTUM in January

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Lyric Opera of Chicago: The Factotum by Will Liverman, DJ King Rico, and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, with Maleek Washington, featuring performance highlights and moderated discussion about the forthcoming world premiere of The Factotum. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

Lyric Opera of Chicago

The Factotum

by Will Liverman, DJ King Rico, and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, with Maleek Washington

Sunday, January 7, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35-$45, Choose What You Pay

Grammy-nominated baritone Will Liverman, an alumnus of Lyric Opera of Chicago's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, producer and multi-instrumentalist DJ King Rico, and dramaturg, co-book writer, and director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj create a new work inspired by Rossini's The Barber of Seville, that has grown into an original piece all its own. Ahead of its February 3 world premiere at Chicago's Harris Theater, go behind the scenes as musician Damien Sneed moderates a discussion with Liverman, Rico, Ramoon Maharaj, and choreographer Maleek Washington, and cast members perform highlights. Learn about this joyful and original commission by Lyric Opera of Chicago, which is rooted in a Black barbershop on Chicago's South Side. A soul opera, the work moves from gospel and funk to rap, hip-hop, barbershop quartet, and R&B, all with the operatic artform at its heart-in a very human comedy that redefines everything that opera can be. Don't miss this irresistible upbeat work that celebrates the strength of community.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process champions creative process from studio-to-stage and illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal and fully funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support. Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation. This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Lincoln Center and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 12 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.