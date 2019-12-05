Wheeler Opera House Kicks Off The Holiday Season With Two Shows This Weekend!

The Wheeler Opera House is pleased to present Lucky Chops on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30pm and A Very Electric Christmas on Sunday, December 8 at 5:30pm. Tickets are $18 for Lucky Chops and tickets for A Very Electric Christmas are $40 adult/$28 child (with Wheeler Wins! pricing available all both shows). Tickets are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

The fall On the Rise series closes out this weekend with funk brass band Lucky Chops. Lucky Chops has been unleashing high-energy, brassy funk on the world since forming in NYC in 2006. The intensity of the band's energy is fueled by their desire to share the healing and inspirational power of music with others. That power has resonated with audiences around the globe, giving the band hundreds of millions of views on their online videos, and leading to live performances in more than twenty-five countries. Lucky Chops maintains a busy schedule touring across several continents. The band members are also committed to music education, regularly performing clinics and educational outreaches to help train and inspire the next generation of musicians.

Then on Sunday, kick off the holiday season with Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas! A favorite from America's Got Talent, audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits. In this wonderful story, Santa's helpers are putting the final touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family head south for the winter. Poor Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm, and he ends up alone and lost at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, his adventure begins when he encounters friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, Nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King. This delightful holiday production will make children wide-eyed with delight and warm even the smallest of hearts.

To get tickets or learn more about the 2019-2020 Wheeler Winter Season, visit www.wheeleroperahouse.com.





