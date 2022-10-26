Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS VERDI'S ï»¿LA TRAVIATA
La Traviata will be presented in the Warner Theatre's beautiful Oneglia Auditorium.Â A complementary lecture by Cherie Caluda.
The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Verdi's La Traviata, Saturday, November 5 at 12:55 pm ET. La Traviata will be presented in the Warner Theatre's beautiful Oneglia Auditorium. A complementary lecture by Cherie Caluda, soprano and Associate Professor of Voice at the The Hartt School, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner Theatre's Atrium (11 - 11:45am).
Verdi's La Traviata, starring soprano Nadine Sierra, returns to cinemas worldwide on Saturday, November 5 as part of The Met: Live in HD series. Sierra, who enjoyed great critical success as the haunted title heroine in last season's transmission of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, makes her Met role debut as Violetta, one of opera's most iconic roles. Joining Sierra is tenor Stephen Costello as her lover Alfredo and baritone Luca Salsi as Alfredo's disapproving father, Germont.
The production is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer, with Daniele Callegari on the podium. Soprano RenÃ©e Fleming will host the live transmission. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.
The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts' The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni (in the Oneglia Auditorium) on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.
Complimentary lectures will be held one hour prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A. The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.
