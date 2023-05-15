Wagner's DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER to Return to the Met This Month

Wagner's ghostly drama Der Fliegende HollÃ¤nder returns to the Met for four performances, May 30-June 10. The production by FranÃ§ois Girard is receiving its first revival since its 2020 premiere. The 30-year-old German conductor Thomas Guggeis, a rising star in Europe, makes his Met debut leading a cast that includes Wagnerian bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny, today's leading Wotan, in his company role debut as the cursed sea captain. Konieczny last performed at the Met in 2019, receiving critical acclaim for his performances as Alberich in Wagner's Ring cycle. Leading soprano Elza van den Heever makes her Met role debut as Senta. Bass Dmitry Belosselskiy is Senta's father, Daland; tenor Eric Cutler is Erik; and tenor Richard Trey Smagur sings the role of the Steersman.

Girard has imprinted his mark on the Met stage as a master director of Wagner, having made his Met debut with a critically acclaimed production of Parsifal in 2013 and directing a new staging of Lohengrin earlier this season. The creative team also includes set designer John MacFarlane, costume designer Moritz Junge, lighting designer David Finn, projection designer Peter Flaherty, choreographer Carolyn Choa, and dramaturg Serge Lamothe.

Der Fliegende HollÃ¤nder Worldwide Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The May 30 performance of Der Fliegende HollÃ¤nder will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. The June 10 performance will be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Audio from the May 30 and June 10 performances will also be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

For More Information

