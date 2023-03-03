Video: Watch 'Ah! Del Tebro Al Giogo Indegno' From NORMA at The Met

Watch Christian Van Horn and the Met Chorus sing Oroveso's Act II aria in the final dress rehearsal for Norma below!

After her highly acclaimed performances as Fedora earlier this month, soprano Sonya Yoncheva has returned for her Met role debut as the fearless title priestess of Bellini's scorching Bel Canto drama Norma. Yoncheva has previously performed the role in leading opera houses, including Covent Garden, Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, and the Bavarian State Opera. The extraordinary cast also includes mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Norma's protégée turned rival, Adalgisa; tenor Michael Spyres-who made his Met stage debut as Idomeneo earlier this season-as Norma's unfaithful lover, Pollione; and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Norma's father, Oroveso. Maurizio Benini conducts David McVicar's fiery production, which played to sold-out audiences when it premiered in 2017.

The creative team also includes set designer Robert Jones, costume designer Moritz Junge, lighting designer Paule Constable, and movement director Leah Hausman.