Video: First Look at Opera Atelier's ANGEL

Opera Atelier has a released a first look at it's season premiere production, the world premiere film event, ANGEL.

The 70-minute film will include stage direction by Founding Co-Artistic Director Marshall Pynkoski C.M., the full corps of Artists of Atelier Ballet with choreography by Founding Co-Artistic Director Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg C.M., and additional solo contemporary choreography created and performed by Artist of Atelier Ballet Tyler Gledhill, and featuring the renowned Tafelmusik - Elisa Citterio, Music Director - under the baton of Opera Atelier Music Director David Fallis.

The film premiere of Angel streams from Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7pm ET until Friday, November 12, 2021. Learn more at https://www.operaatelier.com/season-and-tickets/2021-2022-season/angel-opera-atelier.