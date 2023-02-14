Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Verdi's FALSTAFF to Return to the Metropolitan Opera in March

Baritone Michael Volle sings the title character.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Verdi's exuberant final opera, Falstaff, will return to the Met for six performances, March 12-April 1. Baritone Michael Volle, who masterfully performed Hans Sachs in Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg last season, sings the title character, his first Verdi role at the Met. Joining Volle are several members from the production's 2019 run, including soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, fresh from her triumphant run as Blanche de la Force in Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites; mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page; and contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. In addition, soprano Hera Hyesang Park returns to the Met-following her performances last season as Pamina in Mozart's The Magic Flute-as Nannetta, alongside tenor Bogdan Volkov as Fenton and baritone Christopher Maltman as Ford, all making their Met role debuts. Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducts.

Falstaff largely follows the plot of Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor, with some additional material drawn from the Bard's Henry IV, Part 1 and Henry IV, Part 2. Director Robert Carsen, whose acclaimed production premiered at the Met in 2013, sets the action in England of the 1950s. The creative team also includes set designer Paul Steinberg, costume designer Brigitte Reiffenstuel, and lighting designers Robert Carsen and Peter Van Praet.

Falstaff Broadcast in Cinemas, Radio, and Online

The performance of Falstaff on Saturday, April 1, will be transmitted live to movie theaters around the globe as part of the Met's Live in HD series.

The March 16, 23, and April 1 performances of Falstaff will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. The April 1 performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Audio from the March 16 and 23 performances will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

For more information on Falstaff, including casting by date, please click here.





Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum Photo
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
Victory Hall Opera to Present Deaf Opera Production of ORPHEUS & ERICA in March Photo
Victory Hall Opera to Present Deaf Opera Production of ORPHEUS & ERICA in March
The culmination of VHO's 2020 Breaking the Sound Barrier workshop, Orpheus and Erica is a fully-staged, full-length Deaf opera production. Taking the themes of the Orpheus myth into the 21st century, we witness a young couple (played by prominent deaf stars of film, television and stage, John Maucere and Amber Zion) battle illness and fertility, intervening with fate using modern medicine, in the hands of Warren “Wawa” Snipe as their doctor.
Interview: Stephanie Blythe of SAN DIEGO OPERAS PUCCINI DUO at The San Diego Civic Theater Photo
Interview: Stephanie Blythe of SAN DIEGO OPERA'S PUCCINI DUO at The San Diego Civic Theater
Stephanie Blythe looks for “creativity, imagination and curiosity” in her students. The first two are required of any good artist. Curiosity is a little less obvious, but she credits it for her ever expanding interests. Kate Smith led to reading about song writers, which In turn led to playing ukulele, then writing her own songs and designing new concerts and cabaret shows.
Mezzo-Soprano Samantha Hankey to Join the Cast of DER ROSENKAVALIER at The Met Photo
Mezzo-Soprano Samantha Hankey to Join the Cast of DER ROSENKAVALIER at The Met
Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey will make her Met role debut singing Octavian in Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, replacing Isabel Leonard, who has withdrawn.

