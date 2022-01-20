Vancouver Opera to Continue 2021-2022 Season With CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA in Concert

Vancouver Opera has announced the next production in its 2021-2022 season, Cavalleria Rusticana in Concert. This beloved masterpiece delivers intense passion, memorable music and incredible arias and is a perfect Valentine's Day weekend activity for all classical music lovers. This one-act opera, performed live and in concert, welcomes back Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington to Vancouver.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to return to Vancouver Opera and create music again with this exquisite concert," says Jonathan Darlington, Vancouver Opera Music Director Emeritus. "I can't wait to share our concert performance of the well-loved Cavalleria rusticana and bring the passion of this music to life with the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Chorus and these incredibly talented soloists."

Cavalleria Rusticana in Concert by Pietro Mascagni features performers Othalie Graham as Santuzza, David Pomeroy as Turridu, Gregory Dahl as Alfio, Leah Field as Mama Lucia and Hillary Tufford as Lola. Presented at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Saturday, February 12, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 13, 2:00 p.m. This 80-minute performance is sung in Italian with English SURTITLES projected above the stage. This concert has no intermission.

"We are delighted to present this concert for our second production of our season," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "Our season opened with tremendous audience excitement, and we are now thrilled to showcase the Vancouver Opera Chorus, Orchestra and incredible Canadian soloists performing the gorgeous music of Mascagni's Cavalleria rusticana. It is very special for us is to have Jonathan Darlington back to conduct and to welcome audiences back to the theatre again."

Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver Cultural Services and Vancouver Civic Theatres. Vancouver Opera season sponsors are BMO and Mission Hill Family Estate, and season patrons are Yoshiko Karasawa and Martha Lou Henley, C.M. Ticket Centre sponsor is Mission Hill Family Estate. For more information about the 2021-2022 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.