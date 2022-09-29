Vancouver Opera And Vancouver Public Library Launch OPERA ADVENTURES

In partnership with the Vancouver Public Library (VPL), Vancouver Opera announces Opera Adventures, a new program series that invites the public to get to know opera with a tantalizing taste of opera's history, its stories, and colourful possibilities.

Each adventure will feature short performances, and fascinating guests to give audiences a taste of the world of opera through the lens of Vancouver Opera's upcoming mainstage productions.

The first adventure, in celebration of Vancouver Opera's The Pearl Fishers (October 22-30 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre) will launch on October 5, 2022 at 6:30pm at the Vancouver Public Library, Central Library (350 W. Georgia Street). The event will feature a kaleidoscope of exciting performances from Juno Award-winning vocal ensemble musica intima, The Yolanda. M Faris Young Artists Program of Vancouver Opera, The Kettle Choir, a local community choir made up of members from the DTES and beyond, and singer/ pundit/and vocal researcher Sarah Kirsch.

"Opera should be for everyone," says Vancouver Opera General Director Tom Wright. "This exciting new partnership with the Vancouver Public Library will give Vancouverites a chance to discover the incredible beauty of the human voice and the amazing power of Opera. We can't wait to share with audiences the many steps it takes to build an opera, the skill and craftsmanship behind the sets, costumes, and props, and of course the incredible power of the singing."

"This partnership is an opportunity to activate our wonderful public spaces with an artform that is often associated with exclusive performance halls, and thus bringing the opera closer to more people in Vancouver," adds Jorge Amigo, Head of Cultural Programming at VPL.

Find more information and register for this free event here.

Vancouver Public Library has been dedicated to meeting the lifelong learning, reading and information needs of Vancouver residents for more than 100 years. Our vision is an informed, engaged, and connected city. Our mission is a free place for everyone to discover, create and share ideas and information.

Vancouver Opera creates extraordinary experiences that engage, inspire and entertain the community through voice, music and theatre. Vancouver Opera is the second largest professional opera company in Canada and is regarded worldwide for its fine mainstage productions, country-leading education programs and innovative community programs. Learn more at www.vancouveropera.ca.