Valentine's Weekend Is HOT With Mozart's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

"Happily ever after can be a challenging, but funny, road." Part chaos, a dash of beauty, and a healthy dose of comedy combine with beautiful melodies to create Mozart's most beloved opera, a tale of two young servants trying to get married despite the mischievous machinations of the royal couple they serve.

Servants to the Count and Countess Almaviva, Figaro and Susanna are in love and betrothed, but, as with all of opera's love stories, there's a catch: the adulterous Count is also in lust with Susanna and keen to exercise his "droit du seigneur". Determined to teach the Count a lesson, Susanna, Figaro, and the Countess conspire with other members of the household to bring the Count to his knees...literally...in Mozart's delightful comic opera, an entertaining romp from overture to finale.

Starring Ryan Kuster (Figaro), a fast rising star and former San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow. Mr. Kuster has been critically acclaimed for a "full and rich voice" (The Dallas Observer), a "commanding stage presence" (Arts Knoxville), and "at the beginning of an important career" (Opera Warhorses). Susanna is portrayed by soprano Amina Edris, another recent Adler Fellow who was hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle for boasting "plenty of vocal power and presence, as well as a wealth of vocal coloration..."

Edward Parks (Count Almaviva), and Mané Galoyan (Countess Almaviva) join them, all in their HOT Debuts under the baton of David Angus and directed by Tara Faircloth.

HOT Executive Director Andrew Morgan, "The Marriage of Figaro has been called the 'perfect opera' for good reason, with a plot that is both hilarious and charming and featruring some of Mozart's most beautiful music. And we have a simply amazing young cast that will bring this piece to life. I can't think of a better Valentine's Weekend treat than this delightful RomCom!"

Performances of HOT's production of The Marriage of Figaro will be held at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on February 14, (7:30pm), 16 (4:00pm), and 18 (7:30pm). HOT's 2019-20 Opera Season concludes on April 24 and 26 with a new semi-staged production of Strauss' Salome.

Tickets range from $29 - $130 online at Tickets.HawaiiOpera.Org or call the HOT Box Office at (808) 596-7858. Group, Military, and Student Discounts available through the HOT Box Office.





