VIDEO: Watch The New Trailer For Royal Opera's CURRENT RISING

The Royal Opera opens its Spring season in the Linbury Theatre with the re-opening of the world's first opera in hyper reality: Current, Rising, a unique collaboration between the Royal Opera House's innovation programme, Audience Labs, award-winning Figment Productions and Royal Holloway, University of London. Developed by a female-led creative team, the 15-minute hyper-reality opera experience combines virtual reality with a multisensory set, inviting audiences to step into a bespoke 'Opera Tardis' and experience a dream-like journey carried musically by a poem layered in song.

It invites audiences to step into an immersive, atmospheric virtual world. It is a radical new way of seeing opera in which you - the audience - are at the centre of the performance.

Inspired by the liberation of Ariel at the end of Shakespeare's The Tempest, Current, Rising will take four people at a time into its magical universe, traversing together the landscapes of the night, from twilight to dawn - exploring ideas of isolation, connection, and collective reimagination - a powerful experience for our time.

Developed by a female-led creative team, this timely artistic experiment is directed by video pioneer Netia Jones and designed by award-winning designer Joanna Scotcher. The music is by renowned composer Samantha Fernando, the libretto is by the celebrated performance maker Melanie Wilson, and the singing voice is acclaimed Baroque and contemporary music soprano Anna Dennis.