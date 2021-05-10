VIDEO: The Royal Opera House Prepares To Reopen

Five artists from the Royal Opera House community talk about how their experience of the last year and their feelings about their return to the live performance ahead of the Royal Opera House reopening on 17 May 2021.

All in-person performances at the Royal Opera House will be for a socially-distanced until the start of the 2021/2022 Season in September