VIDEO: The Royal Opera House Prepares To Reopen

Go behind the scenes before the Royal Opera House reopens may 17th.

May. 10, 2021  

Five artists from the Royal Opera House community talk about how their experience of the last year and their feelings about their return to the live performance ahead of the Royal Opera House reopening on 17 May 2021.

Booking for all performances, including for online streaming and socially-distanced live experiences, are now open. For more details of all ROH broadcasts, creative activities and unique content, follow #OurHouseToYourHouse, or visit our website.

All in-person performances at the Royal Opera House will be for a socially-distanced until the start of the 2021/2022 Season in September

