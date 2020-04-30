VIDEO: Opera Student Shares Message of Positivity and Hope Through Song

The South African has reported on Ipeleng Kgatle, an opera student at University of Music and Performing Arts, who is bringing positivity into the world through song!

Check out a video of her singing below!

In the video she sang a piece by composer, Franz Lehar and shared the following message:

"With so much time on my hands, singing is the only way I know how to send a message of healing during this pandemic. I hope my singing reaches everyone back home struggling to cope under lockdown. I wanted to portray love and hope through my singing."

"This piece is from Guiditta by Lehar, composed in the 1930's. It is a heartfelt song about love, dancing and fun. It's one of those opera compositions you want to sing when you want to put a smile on people's faces. People are just anxious and sad, understandably so under the circumstances. The world is at a standstill and we don't know when we're gonna get back to our normal lives."





