VIDEO: IN Series and Tehran Symphony Orchestra Members Perform From 'Serse' as Part of INVISION

IN Series, a DC-based opera company, has launched INVISION, a unique digital performing arts center. The series' first video is a collaboration between IN Series and the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

The video features several opera singers performing from Handel's "Serse" alongside 19 musicians from the Tehran Symphony.

Check out the video below!

music by G.F. Handel

English translation by Timothy Nelosn

poetry by Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Balkhī - "Rumi"

English translation by Coleman Barks

