VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For Metropolitan Opera's CINDERELLA

Performances run December 17-January 3.

Dec. 8, 2021  

Massenet's Cinderella runs at the Metropolitan Opera beginning December 17. Get a first look at the cast in rehearsals!

Check out the video below!

Continuing a treasured holiday tradition, the Met presents a new installment in its series of abridged opera adaptations for family audiences. Laurent Pelly's storybook staging of Massenet's Cendrillon, a hit of the 2017-18 season, is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90 minutes, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess.

Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a delightful cast, which includes mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo as Cinderella's Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians.

Performances run through January 3. Learn more at https://www.metopera.org/season/2021-22-season/cinderella/.

