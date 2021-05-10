Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get An Extended Look At WAGNERIANS IN CONCERT

May. 10, 2021  

Wagnerians in Concert, with piano accompaniment by Craig Terry, will include arias and duets from Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer, Lohengrin, Parsifal, Das Rheingold, Tannhäuser, and Die Walküre, as well as songs by Richard Strauss. Also on the program is Wagner's Wesendonck Lieder and the final scene from Strauss's Die Frau ohne Schatten, with both selections featuring all four artists. The complete program is below. The Hessisches Staatstheater, built in Baroque revival style in 1894, offers opera, ballet, theater and other performances; the Met's concert will be performed in the theater's striking grand foyer.

Check out an extended look at the event below!

Dich, teure Halle

Elza van den Heever sings Elisabeth's aria from Wagner's Tannhäuser, accompanied by Craig Terry, at the Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden, in the May 8 Met Stars Live in Concert performance.

Winterstürme ... Du bist der Lenz

Christine Goerke and Andreas Schager sing an excerpt from Wagner's Die Walküre, accompanied by Craig Terry, at the Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden, in the May 8 Met Stars Live in Concert performance.

Wirst du des Vaters Wahl nicht schelten

Elza van den Heever and Michael Volle sing an excerpt from Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer, accompanied by Craig Terry, at the Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden, in the May 8 Met Stars Live in Concert performance.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


