Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Royal Opera House's THE MAGIC FLUTE

pixeltracker

The Magic Flute returns to the Royal Opera House on 15 September 2021.

Sep. 20, 2021  

The Royal Opera's spell-binding production of Mozart's The Magic Flute returns to the Royal Opera House on 15 September 2021. Here, Peter Bronder as Monostatos and Siobhan Stagg as Pamina perform the duet Alles fühlt der Liebe Freuden.

David McVicar's spectacular production of Mozart's comic opera returns for its tenth revival on the Royal Opera House Main Stage, transporting you to a fantastical world of dancing animals, flying machines and starry skies. This spellbinding setting provides a wonderful backdrop for Mozart's kaleidoscopic score.

McVicar's production embraces both the seriousness and the comedy of Mozart's opera, telling a timeless story of one man's search for wisdom and virtue. With an enduring love story at its heart, complex villains and an unforgettable comic sidekick in Papageno, The Magic Flute weaves an enchanting tale from start to finish.

Tickets are available here: https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/the-magic-flute-by-david-mcvicar-details

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Royal Opera House's THE MAGIC FLUTE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Opera Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You