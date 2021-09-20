VIDEO: Get A First Look At Royal Opera House's THE MAGIC FLUTE

The Royal Opera's spell-binding production of Mozart's The Magic Flute returns to the Royal Opera House on 15 September 2021. Here, Peter Bronder as Monostatos and Siobhan Stagg as Pamina perform the duet Alles fühlt der Liebe Freuden.

David McVicar's spectacular production of Mozart's comic opera returns for its tenth revival on the Royal Opera House Main Stage, transporting you to a fantastical world of dancing animals, flying machines and starry skies. This spellbinding setting provides a wonderful backdrop for Mozart's kaleidoscopic score.

McVicar's production embraces both the seriousness and the comedy of Mozart's opera, telling a timeless story of one man's search for wisdom and virtue. With an enduring love story at its heart, complex villains and an unforgettable comic sidekick in Papageno, The Magic Flute weaves an enchanting tale from start to finish.

