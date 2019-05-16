VIDEO: Get A First Look At Minnesota Opera's LA TRAVIATA

May. 16, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at MN Opera's La Traviata! Check out video from the production below!

Verdi's sumptuous melodies and timeless depiction of tragic love have made La Traviata an undeniable favorite for generations. Violetta, a glamorous courtesan, gives up everything for her devoted lover Alfredo-only to have their idyllic affair shattered by the stern demands of Alfredo's father. From the frenzy of Violetta's pleasure-filled life to her heart-wrenching decision to leave her beloved, Verdi's treasured opera is a captivating tribute to what it means to live and die for love.

La Traviata performs at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and info at mnopera.org/la-traviata.








Related Articles View More Opera Stories



More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Minnesota Opera's LA TRAVIATA
  • BWW OFFER: Limited 50 Orchestra Center Tickets at 25% Off to NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA, June 21-23
  • Opera Memphis Awarded NEA Grant For Civic Action
  • Capitol City Opera Company To Host ON THE LIGHT SIDE: SUMMER OF LOVE
  • Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think Of Boston Lyric Opera's THE HANDMAID'S TALE?
  • NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA Returns to the CCP, Along With New Cast Additions!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup