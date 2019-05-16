VIDEO: Get A First Look At Minnesota Opera's LA TRAVIATA

BroadwayWorld has a first look at MN Opera's La Traviata! Check out video from the production below!

Verdi's sumptuous melodies and timeless depiction of tragic love have made La Traviata an undeniable favorite for generations. Violetta, a glamorous courtesan, gives up everything for her devoted lover Alfredo-only to have their idyllic affair shattered by the stern demands of Alfredo's father. From the frenzy of Violetta's pleasure-filled life to her heart-wrenching decision to leave her beloved, Verdi's treasured opera is a captivating tribute to what it means to live and die for love.

La Traviata performs at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and info at mnopera.org/la-traviata.

















