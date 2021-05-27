Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At LA CLAMENZA DI TITO at Royal Opera House

The full concert is now streaming!

May. 27, 2021  

Watch as Soprano Nicole Chevalier sings the aria 'Deh! se piacer mi vuoi' and Tenor Edgaras Montvidas sings the aria 'Se all'impero' in Richard Jones' Royal Opera production of Mozart's La clemenza di Tito.

For the first time since 2002, The Royal Opera perform La clemenza di Tito (The Mercy of Titus) - Mozart's operatic portrayal of a society threatened by change, control and intrigue. This new production by Richard Jones, pared-down for our times, highlights how the opera's themes of political scheming but also mercy are just as resonant in modern society as they were in the original Ancient Roman setting.

Mark Wigglesworth conducts one of Mozart's most striking scores, which includes stunning arias to be performed by a fine young cast including Nicole Chevalier, Emily D'Angelo and former Jette Parker Young Artist Edgaras Montvidas.

Learn more here: https://stream.roh.org.uk/products/la-clemenza-di-tito

