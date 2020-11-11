VIDEO: French Opera Singer Sings the U.S. National Anthem From Paris Window to Celebrate Biden's Election

Senechal rose to fame on social media during France's first lockdown earlier this year after uploading clips of himself singing for his neighbors.

French opera singer Stephane Senechal took to his window in Paris to sing the U.S. National Anthem in celebration of Joe Biden winning the presidential election

Senechal rose to fame on social media during France's first lockdown earlier this year after uploading clips of himself singing for his neighbors.

According to Euro News, Senechal was celebrating because he believed that the election result marked a "renewal of the common values between France and the United States."

Watch the video of him singing below!

Read more on Euro News.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You