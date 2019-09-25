VIDEO: First Look at Metropolitan Opera's MANON

Manon is about to begin performances at the renown Met Opera and we have a first look for you!

Exhilarating soprano Lisette Oropesa stars as the irresistible title character, the tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life, in Laurent Pelly's revealing production. Tenor Michael Fabiano is the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing. Maurizio Benini conducts Massenet's sensual score.

Check out the videos below!





