VIDEO: First Look at DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER at The Metropolitan Opera

The Metropolitan Opera presents a new production of Wagner's early masterpiece Der Fliegende Holländer on March 2, 2020, with performances continuing through March 27. Valery Gergiev conducts the new staging from director François Girard, whose interpretation is centered on the young woman Senta's obsession with a portrait of the Dutchman.

Evgeny Nikitin stars in the title role of the cursed sea captain doomed to sail the open ocean for eternity. Anja Kampe makes her Met debut as Senta, whose selfless love the Dutchman seeks for redemption. Bass Franz-Josef Selig is Senta's father, Daland, and tenor Sergey Skorokhodov is her former lover, Erik. Mihoko Fujimura makes her Met debut as Senta's nurse, Mary, and David Portillo sings the role of the Steersman.

The creative team includes set designer John MacFarlane, costume designer Moritz Junge, lighting designer David Finn, projection designer Peter Flaherty, choreographer Carolyn Choa, and dramaturg Serge Lamothe.

The performances on March 24 and 27 will be conducted by Patrick Furrer, making his debut. At the performance on March 24, the role of the Steersman will be performed by Alok Kumar.

For further details on Der Fliegende Holländer, including casting by date, please click here.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You