VIDEO: Davóne Tines Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor With VIGIL

On October 3, Tines will perform the world premiere of an orchestral arrangement of VIGIL by Matt Aucoin.

A work of art and a call to action, the world premiere of VIGIL pays tribute to Breonna Taylor, the EMT and aspiring nurse who was shot and killed by police in her home, and whose tragic death has fueled an international outcry.

Created by renowned opera singer and activist Davóne Tines in collaboration with Matthew Aucoin, Igée Dieudonné and Conor Hanick, this music film presents an exercise in empathy-a model for how to engage with the powerful emotions we feel because of injustice, and how to take action.

Through Tines' rich sonic and visual lyricism, VIGIL asks us to connect with, understand, and act upon all of our sensations, inside and out. On October 3, Tines will perform the world premiere of an orchestral arrangement of VIGIL by Matt Aucoin, commissioned for and performed with the Louisville Orchestra, live-streamed for a virtual audience.

Watch VIGIL below.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You