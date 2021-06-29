VIDEO: Composer Cristina Spinei Releases Recordings As NFTs For 'Complete Control' Over Distribution

Composer Cristina Spinei has released Prelude is the first new work for full orchestra on the blockchain. It was composed for Gateway Chamber Orchestra and conductor Gregory Wolynec.

"Artists receive royalties on the secondary sale market of their work," she told Marketplace. "You have complete control over what you release, when you release it, how you release it."

Prelude is a short, wistful piece for orchestra that was composed with the intention of releasing as a non-fungible token. The winds and violins trade melodic statements and rhythmic gestures while the brass holds everything together with sustained chords

Composer and performer Cristina Spinei (pronounced spin-AY) has written for numerous orchestras and chamber ensembles, but she is most known for her work with ballet, having been commissioned by Nashville Ballet, the New York Choreographic Institute, the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Parsons Dance Company, and many more. Spinei has channeled her love for dance into a devotion to musical movement, resulting in a style infused with "lyricism and rhythmic vitality." (Nashville Scene)

Cristina has made her home in Nashville since 2014, and has since established herself as one of Music City's most versatile, forward-thinking musicians: Nashville Arts dubbed her "gifted and engaging", while The East Nashvillian praises her "adventuresome imagination." Self-described as "minimalish", Cristina anchors her musical ideas in melody, movement, and loops. Though she frequently adopts repeating patterns when writing, her music evokes more dance than trance, combining her love for opera's beautifully crafted melodies and Latin music's movement-heavy rhythms-two genres that work in tandem to inform Cristina's vision.