VIDEO: Atlanta Opera Announces 2023/2024 Season Featuring FRANKENSTEIN, RIGOLETTO, LA BOHEME & More

The season will begin this fall with The Shining.

Feb. 14, 2023  

The Atlanta Opera announced today their 2023/2024 season. The Atlanta Opera's 2023-24 season is a marquee lineup of blockbuster hits! Dive into a vivid world of opera, from timeless classics to brand new spectacles, that span traditional and cutting-edge.

The Atlanta Opera's mission is to build the major international opera company that Atlanta deserves, while reimagining what opera can be. Founded in 1979, the company works with world-renowned singers, conductors, directors, and designers who seek to enhance the art form. Under the leadership of internationally recognized stage director and Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, The Atlanta Opera expanded from three to four mainstage productions at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and launched the acclaimed Discoveries series.

In recent years, the company has been named among the "Best of 2015" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has been nominated for a 2016 International Opera Award, and won ArtsATL's 2019 Luminary Award for Community Engagement in recognition of its successful Veterans Program in partnership with the Home Depot Foundation.

In addition, The Atlanta Opera was featured in a 2018 Harvard Business School case study about successful organizational growth, and Zvulun presented a TEDx Talk at Emory University titled "The Ambidextrous Opera Company, or Opera in the Age of iPhones." During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Atlanta Opera was one of the only companies in the world to create a full, alternative season, consisting of no less than 40 live performances in two different outdoor venues, including a revolutionary custom-designed circus tent.

The fundraising goal was tripled, and four new productions were created, each of which employed 150 cast, crew and staff. The critically acclaimed productions and concerts were streamed in HD on the newly created streaming platform "Spotlight Media," allowing The Atlanta Opera to reach a global audience. National media coverage of the "pandemic season" included features in the Wall Street Journal and on PBS Newshour. For more information, visit atlantaopera.org.

Atlanta Opera 2022/2024 Season

The Shining
September 15 - October 1, 2023
Alliance Theatre

The Atlanta Opera makes its long-awaited return to the Alliance Theatre as Stephen King's iconic 1977 thriller comes to the stage in this supernatural tale of possession and murder. Jack Torrance, a father with a troubled past, finds new employment as the winter caretaker for the Overlook Hotel.

Frankenstein
October 28, 2023

A fantastical collision of sight and sound awaits in this imaginative presentation of vintage cinema. The 1931 silent film of Mary Shelley's classic novel "Frankenstein" is given a lush and vibrant score composed by Michael Shapiro and presented by The Atlanta Opera orchestra and an intimate collection of voices for an entertaining evening at the theater.

Rigoletto
November 4 - 12, 2023

A lecherous playboy. A vengeful father. A tragic love affair. Giuseppe Verdi's definitive tragic opera comes to Atlanta as a co-production with the Houston Grand Opera and the Dallas Opera. Rigoletto will discover the true consequences of his words will have an indelible impact on that which he holds most dear.

La bohéme
January 20 - 28, 2024

Giacomo Puccini's transcendent masterpiece La bohème captures the essence of love, loss, and life. This tragic story of four friends clinging to each other as harsh realities of life threaten to tear them apart has been told time and again - now, discover its origin as one of the greatest operas ever written.

A Midsummer Night's Dream
March 2 - 10, 2024

Mystical figures dance in the night as Benjamin Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream comes to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. This adaptation of celebrated playwright William Shakespeare's work follows the consequences of a falling out between Oberon and Tytania, the fairy-king and queen.

Die Walküre
April 27 - May 5, 2024

The Ring Cycle, Wagner's magnum opus, continues with Die Walküre, the second epic installment in the series. The daughters of Wotan, ruler of the gods, serve as Valkyries tasked with guiding the souls of fallen warriors to Valhalla. But as scandal erupts, Wotan finds himself at odds with whom he most trusts.






Team BWW


