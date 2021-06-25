VIDEO: Angela Bassett Narrates LA Opera's JOIN OUR SONG Short

In a new short, LA Opera celebrates a return to the stage with a video short inviting us to join their song, as narrated by the incomparable Angela Bassett.

For hundreds of years, opera has endured the unimaginable - from fires to floods to earthquakes - and a global pandemic proved no exception. Through it all, our song prevailed, ringing louder and stronger than before.

After a year and a half away from our theater, it's time to sing our song together again. And we can't wait to share that moment with you.

Los Angeles is a city of enormous diversity and creativity, and LA Opera is dedicated to reflecting that vibrancy by redefining what opera can be, with thrilling performances, thought-provoking productions and innovative programming.

The communal and curative power of opera is needed now more than ever before, given the extraordinary challenges of the time. As LA Opera awaited its cue to return to the stage with world-class productions in theaters, the company is offering a multitude of content including live recitals, opera broadcasts and learning opportunities via its LA Opera On Now digital offerings, which have accumulated more than 920,000 views since launching last spring.

The company is grateful to its supporters for helping to ensure that it has the resources needed to get through this unprecedented period through the LA Opera Relief Fund.