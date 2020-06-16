Utah Opera Offers Free Streaming Of Rachel Portman & Nicholas Wright's THE LITTLE PRINCE

Utah Opera Artistic Director Christopher McBeth today announced plans to stream Utah Opera's performance of Rachel Portman and Nicholas Wright's "The Little Prince." The production, which was recorded in January 2019, is available for complimentary, on-demand streaming at utahopera.org starting Monday, June 22, 2020 at 7 PM MDT through Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

"In January of 2019, Utah Opera presented Rachel Portman and Nicholas Wright's magical opera 'The Little Prince' in a new production," said Utah Opera Artistic Director Christopher McBeth. "Based on the beloved book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the opera was an immediate hit with our audience and community and is arguably one of the most successful Utah Opera presentations in the company's history. During this time when attending live performance isn't possible, we at Utah Opera are thrilled to make the video of that production available for viewing. May it bring magic and music into your life as it did ours."

The streaming is offered for free as a gift to the community. Donations from viewers to support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, are encouraged and appreciated.

The cast for the production features baritone Jared Bybee as the Pilot and Nitai Fluchel, then an 11-year-old chorister attending 5th Grade at The Madeleine Choir School, as the Little Prince. Choristers from The Madeleine Choir School comprised the opera's chorus. James Lowe conducted the Utah Symphony and Tara Faircloth directed the production.

Set elements and scene transitions between the plot's several worlds were designed by Jacob A. Climer. Costumes and scenery were constructed by Utah artisans at the Utah Opera Production Studios.

The public is invited to participate in the premiere presentation through Facebook Live or YouTube Premiere on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 7 PM MDT. During the initial showing, viewers can interact with artists and other opera fans through the chat features on Facebook and YouTube. Following the premiere, the opera will be available for on-demand streaming through utahopera.org.

Starting at 6 PM MDT on June 22, the public can view an online reunion of the cast of "The Little Prince" with Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's Ghost Light Podcast hosts Jeff Counts and Carol Anderson. The reunion call features insights from cast members, director Tara Faircloth, conductor James Lowe and Madeleine Choir School Music Director Melanie Malinka.

Online learning materials are available at utahopera.org to deepen the experience of watching the opera. These include an online learning course by Dr. Carol Anderson, introductions to the characters by dramaturg Paul Hopper, director's notes, articles, and a comic strip synopsis for children.

British composer Rachel Portman became the first female composer to win an Academy Award, which she received for the score of "Emma." She was also the first female composer to win a Primetime Emmy Award, which she received for the film "Bessie." She has received two further Academy Nominations for "The Cider House Rules" and "Chocolat," which also earned her a Golden Globe Nomination. She has written stage and concert works, among them commissions from the BBC Proms and Houston Grand Opera. She was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2010 and is an honorary fellow of Worcester College, Oxford. To learn more, visit rachelportman.co.uk.

Nicholas Wright is a British dramatist born in South Africa whose work encompasses original dramas ("Mrs. Klein," 1988; "Vincent in Brixton," 2003), adaptations (the play "Lulu," 2001), and opera libretti ("The Little Prince," 2003; "Marnie," 2018). He trained as an actor and joined London's Royal Court Theatre as Casting Director before becoming the first Director of the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, where he presented an influential program of new and first-time writing. From 1975 to 1977 he was joint Artistic Director of the Royal Court. He joined The National Theatre in 1984 as Literary Manager and was an Associate Director of the National until 1998.

