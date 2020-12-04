Utah Opera Gifts Access For December Streamed Virtual Concerts To Healthcare Workers

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera announced today a holiday gift of music to show appreciation for healthcare workers everywhere, supported by CARES funding provided by Salt Lake County. During the month of December, the orchestra is giving away complimentary access to USUO: On Demand, its online streaming concert platform, to those working in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://usuo.org/on-demand/

"It's our way of showing support and appreciation for the dedicated healthcare workers in our own state and beyond who are on the frontlines in hospitals and clinics, keeping our communities safe and healthy," said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President Steven Brosvik, who expressed gratitude and recognition for partial support provided by Salt Lake County. "We believe that music has the power to heal and uplift in ways that transform the human experience. Our hall may be temporarily closed but our musicians are passionate and committed to continuing to connect, inspire and entertain audiences everywhere with music."

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera is grateful that through additional CARES funding support, Salt Lake County has enabled USUO to offset the cost of these virtual performances to be offered free of charge to healthcare workers.

Among highlights of streamed concerts is a new virtual take on the traditional holiday "Messiah Sing-In," which in previous years has involved live audience participation in a "2,000 voice choir." The online Virtual Messiah video, which is streaming through December 27, 2020, features the Utah Symphony, Utah Opera Chorus, four Utah Opera Resident Artist soloists, and "crowd sourced" footage submitted by members of the public singing along to the iconic "Hallelujah" Chorus.

Additional December virtual streamed programs included are:

Utah Symphony Brass Quintet plays Bach to Stravinsky - streaming On Demand through December 12

Ingrid Fliter plays Beethoven & Chopin - streaming On Demand through December 19

Mozart's Divertimento for Wind Quintet with Milhaud, Arnold & Bartók - streaming On Demand Thursday, December 3 through January 2

Beethoven Piano Trio No. 3 with Ravel & Green - streaming On Demand Thursday, December 10 through January 9, 2021

Beethoven's "Eroica" with Schoenberg's Peace on Earth - streaming On Demand Saturday, December 12 at 12 PM noon through January 10

A Merry Little Christmas with Tony DeSare and the Utah Symphony - streaming On Demand Tuesday, December 22 through January 2

Healthcare workers may access these virtual concerts by visiting usuo.org/on-demand and providing the name of their employer and occupation.

On November 18, Salt Lake County announced its decision to close its performing arts venues for audiences from Monday, November 23 through Thursday, December 31. The closure comes in response to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and is out of an abundance of caution. The orchestra had resumed live performances in Abravanel Hall after six months of silence in September, with shorter in-person programs that required fewer musicians to allow for greater physical distancing between artists, stringent health and safety protocols, and reduced audience capacity inside the concert hall.

In October, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera launched USUO: On Demand streaming, virtual concert experiences ranging from intimate recitals with international soloists to full Utah Symphony performances, for virtual access available for 30 days following the initial release date. In order to make the content as accessible as possible, access to streaming content is "pay what you wish" with minimum amounts starting at $5 through $15 for subscribers and $10 through $20 for non-subscribers. Listed prices are minimums and offer a low entry price for the community. Patrons have the option to pay above the minimum price if they desire to help support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You