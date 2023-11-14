Tickets On Sale On This Week For Opera Maine's Mainstage Production Of AIDA In July

Tickets for Opera Maine's highly anticipated production of Verdi's Aida will go on sale on November 16. Set to be the most significant artistic and cultural event in the Portland area in 2024, this captivating production promises to enchant audiences with Verdi's gorgeous music, as epic love transcends ancient borders. Aida will be performed on Thursday, July 25 and Sunday, July 28 in Portland at Merrill Auditorium.



Directed by the esteemed Dona D. Vaughn and featuring world-class singers, the Opera Maine Orchestra and Chorus, all under the baton of Maestro Israel Gursky, this production of Aida offers a rare opportunity for both opera enthusiasts and first-timers to experience the magic of this timeless masterpiece.



Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the grandeur of Aida presented by Opera Maine. To secure your seats and avoid mark-ups, purchase tickets through the official PortTIX box office by calling (207) 842-0800 or visiting OperaMaine.org. Join us for an unforgettable evening of opera!



Event Details:

· Aida by Giuseppe Verdi

· Sung in Italian with English translation projected above the stage

· Four acts with one intermission

· Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. (pre-curtain presentation by Opera Maine dramaturg Calien Lewis at 6:30)

· Sunday, July 28 at 2:30 p.m. (pre-curtain presentation by Opera Maine dramaturg Calien Lewis at 1:30)



Ticket Information:

Ticket Prices: $35 - $140

Discounts are available for students, groups, seniors, MPBN members, and children

Free tickets for individuals aged 25 and under. Call (207) 842-0800 for details.

For tickets: Call or visit PortTIX box office at 20 Myrtle Street, Portland, or use the links on Opera Maine's website. Contact PortTIX: (207) 842-0800.

For more details, visit OperaMaine.org

About Opera Maine:

Opera Maine presented its inaugural production, Carmen, in 1995 at the State Theatre. In 1997 the company relocated to the newly renovated Merrill Auditorium. Opera Maine offers Maine residents and visitors the only opportunity to experience fully staged and orchestrated professional opera in the state. The company's productions feature diverse talented artists of international, national, and local fame who come together to create an outstanding experience for all who attend. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn and Executive Director Caroline M. Koelker, Opera Maine is widely respected for its superb operatic productions, programming, and meaningful community engagement. For more information about Opera Maine's programs, visit OperaMaine.org and follow Opera Maine on Facebook and Instagram.