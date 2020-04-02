The Teatro Real Donates Medical Supplies to Spanish Hospitals in Need

According to OperaWire, The Teatro Real in Madrid has donated medical supplies to three hospitals in need that are located in Spain.

The hospitals receiving supplies include Clínico San Carlos, 12 de octubre, and el Hospital de Emergencia created in IFEMA.

The company will donate patient robes, boots, lab coats, and more, to help stop the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Teatro Real opera is one of the great theaters of Europe hosting large productions involving leading international figures in opera singing, musical direction, stage direction and dance. The theater offers visitors guided tours in several languages, including the auditorium, stage, workshops and rehearsal rooms.





