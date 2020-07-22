The Santa Fe Opera Presents Rusalka Tribute This Saturday

Bask in the Radiance of The Santa Fe Opera's Rusalka tribute!

Tune in to thier social media channels on Saturday, July 25 at 7 pm MT for a celebration of Dvořák's Rusalka. This event is hosted by Amanda Echalaz and features our Rusalka, Ailyn Pérez singing the beautiful "Song to the Moon." James Creswell will sing Vodník's aria and we will feature a discussion with Ailyn Pérez, Music Director Harry Bicket and Director Sir David Pountney.

Prepare a tailgate, dress in your best formal pajamas and tune in to the company's Facebook page, YouTube Channel or Website. Live tweet as you watch, share your #SFOFashion and #ShowUsYourTailgate to join in the fun.

This is the fourth in a series of five tributes to each of the company's productions. Each video will launch on Saturdays at 7 pm MT. Enjoy well-known arias by artists who were scheduled in 2020, along with insights from conductors, directors and others.

Upcoming:

Saturday, August 1

M. Butterfly hosted by Joshua Dennis

Available anytime on our YouTube channel:

The Barber of Seville hosted by Susan Graham

The Magic Flute hosted by Anthony Michaels-Moore

Tristan und Isolde hosted by Ryan McKinny

