The Santa Fe Opera Presents Digital Winter Concert Sunday, December 6

The Santa Fe Opera will present Songs of the Season on Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 pm MT.

A digital adaptation of the company's annual winter tour across the Southwest region, the online concert features former apprentice singers Joshua Dennis (tenor) and Briana Elyse Hunter (mezzo-soprano), Santa Fe Opera Head of Music Staff Robert Tweten (piano) and the Young Voices of the Santa Fe Opera.

The presentation was filmed on location at historic churches across northern New Mexico including Las Placitas Presbyterian Church, Old San Ysidro Church and the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, as well as at the Santa Fe Opera.

Songs of the Season showcases audience favorites, including Puccini's "Nessun dorma" and Irving Berlin's "Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)," alongside newer works by American composers Morten Lauridsen, Undine Smith Moore and Stephen Paulus. Also included on the program are special arrangements of holiday standards "The Christmas Song" and "O Holy Night," as well as personal renditions of "Joy" by Ricky Ian Gordon and Harold Arlen's "I Never Has Seen Snow."

Director of Community Engagement Andrea Fellows Fineberg says, "Now more than ever we are committed to celebrating the magic of the winter season, to providing talented artists with performing opportunities and to bringing music to our communities across New Mexico and beyond. I am grateful to our venue partners, artists and staff for their safe, diligent and creative work to realize this special project.

This concert is a gift that we are all overjoyed to give."Free to watch, Songs of the Season premieres across the opera's website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages on Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 pm MT. The presentation is suitable for all ages and will remain available for on-demand viewing throughout the month of December. Families, opera fans and newcomers alike are encouraged to tune in and celebrate. All activities are completed in accordance with current New Mexico health and safety guidelines.

