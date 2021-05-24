Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New York Opera Alliance Continues its Sixth Annual New York Opera Fest Through the Month of June

The festival showcases the breadth and diversity of opera in New York City through events ranging from virtual reality to improv opera.

May. 24, 2021  
The New York Opera Fest celebrates its sixth season with both virtual and in-person performances by 20+ local, New York City-based opera companies

. Presented by the New York Opera Alliance, with support from OPERA America, this annual festival runs for two months May-June 2021 starting with a special kick-off event April 29th. For a complete list of events, fans can turn to newyorkoperafest.org.

The festival showcases the breadth and diversity of opera in New York City through events ranging from virtual reality to improv opera, with productions in theaters and unique digital auditory and in-person visual journeys of New York City via apps. (Please scroll down for schedule of upcoming June events.)

To help companies navigate the realities of the COVID-19 crisis and also encourage responsible social isolation, NYOA has pivoted its 2020 and 2021 festivals to virtual ones. Leading the vanguard of the local opera community, NYOA continues to monitor the fluid situation around COVID-19 by providing helpful resources for financial aid which may be found at http://OPERAamerica.org/covid19. NYOA is also hosting biweekly virtual meetings for NYOA members to discuss, monitor, and provide solutions for the changing landscape for opera in New York.


