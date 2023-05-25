The Metropolitan Opera's 2022â€“23 Live in HD Season to Conclude With Mozart's DIE ZAUBERFLOTE (The Magic Flute)

This production marks the Metâ€™s first new staging of the work in 19 years.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: LA BOHÃˆME at Kennedy Center Photo 1 Review: LA BOHÃˆME at Kennedy Center
Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 2 Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Chicago Opera Theater Names Lawrence Edelson as New General Director Photo 3 Chicago Opera Theater Names Lawrence Edelson as New General Director
Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians #10-208 Reach Contractual L Photo 4 Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians #10-208 Reach Contractual Labor Agreement

Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events
Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians #10-208 Reach Contractual Labor Agreement

The Metropolitan Opera will present a live transmission of Die ZauberflÃ¶te (The Magic Flute), one of Mozartâ€™s most beloved operas, on Saturday, June 3, at 12:55PM ET. This critically acclaimed production, marking the Metâ€™s first new staging of the work in 19 years, is by renowned English actor and director Simon McBurney in his first collaboration with the company. McBurneyâ€™s production takes an inventive approach to Mozartâ€™s operatic fable with a magical display of theatrical improvisation including live projections by visual/video artist Blake Habermann and live sound effects from Foley artist Ruth Sullivan, as well as aerial stunts, physical comedy, and acrobatics.

Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann, following her Live in HD debut with Mozartâ€™s Don Giovanni earlier this month, will lead a brilliant cast that includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, returning after a highly praised performance in Straussâ€™s Der Rosenkavalier; soprano Kathryn Lewek in her record-breaking 50th performance of the Queen of the Night at the Met; tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino; tenor Brenton Ryan as Monostatos; baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno; bass Harold Wilson as the Speaker; and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro. The Met Orchestra will also take centerstage, playing from a raised pit, with flutist Seth Morris and assistant conductor Bryan Wagorn making special onstage appearances with the singers. Â 

The creative team includes set designer Michael Levine, costume designer Nicky Gillibrandâ€”in her Met debutâ€”lighting designer Jean Kalman, projection designer Finn Ross, sound designer Gareth Fry, and associate director Rachael Hewerâ€”the last two also in their Met debuts.

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, and tenor Ben Bliss will host the transmission, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews during the intermission. Bliss recently starred as Don Ottavio in the Metâ€™s transmission of Don Giovanni.

For select audiences who do not live near a participating cinema, Die ZauberflÃ¶te will also be available on The Met: Live at Home platform, which offers a livestream and on-demand viewing for seven days following the performance.
Â 

THE STARS OF DIE ZAUBERFLÃ–TE

Nathalie Stutzmann, Conductor; Suresnes, France

Erin Morley, Pamina; Salt Lake City, Utah

Kathryn Lewek, Queen of the Night; East Lyme, Connecticut

Lawrence Brownlee, Tamino; Youngstown, Ohio

Brenton Ryan, Monostatos; Sedalia, Missouri

Thomas Oliemans, Papageno; Amsterdam, Netherlands

Harold Wilson, Speaker; Charlotte, North Carolina

Stephen Milling, Sarastro; Copenhagen, DenmarkÂ 



RELATED STORIES

KINKY BOOTS & More BroadwayHDâ€™s Pride Month Selections Photo
KINKY BOOTS & More BroadwayHDâ€™s Pride Month Selections

BroadwayHD is delivering a variety of titles this June for viewers to stream featuring themes of acceptance, individuality, family dynamics, censorship, freedom of expression, and LGBTQ+ issues

Stream STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL This Month Photo
Stream STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL This Month

After completing its 200+ performance Off-Broadway run this weekend,Â Stranger Sings! The Parody MusicalÂ will offer audiences another opportunity to visit The Upside Down with a one-night-only streaming event on May 27.

Patrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on Demand Photo
Patrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on Demand

Shakespeare Theatre Company's thrice-extended and freshly sold-out King Lear, directed by Simon Godwin and featuring Patrick Page in the title role, is now streaming on demand. See how to purchase virtual tickets!

Photos: Inside DYLAN MULVANEYS DAY 365 LIVE! - Now on Demand Photo
Photos: Inside DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE! - Now on Demand

Check out photos from Dylan Mulvaneyâ€™s Day 365 Live! at New York Cityâ€™s iconic Rainbow Room!


More Hot Stories For You

Opera North Reveals Details of Kirklees Concert Season 2023-24Opera North Reveals Details of Kirklees Concert Season 2023-24
Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met DebutMozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met Debut
Six Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont CompetitionSix Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
Ten Singers Advance to Final Round of 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS