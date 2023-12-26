The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME

Tenor Stephen Costello will sing the role of Rodolfo in Puccini’s La Bohème on January 4, 8, and 13, replacing Joseph Calleja, who has withdrawn due to illness. Costello sang the role earlier this season.

Since his 2007 Met debut in Lucia di Lammermoor, Costello has appeared as Alfredo in La Traviata, the Duke of Mantua in Rigoletto, and Roméo in Roméo et Juliette, among other roles. He has also performed at many of the world’s most important opera houses and music festivals, including the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Covent Garden, Vienna State Opera, Paris Opera, Staatsoper Berlin, Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, Semperoper Dresden, Bavarian State Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hamburg State Opera, San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera, Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre, Arena di Verona, Salzburg Festival, Bregenz Festival, and Glyndebourne Festival. This season, he is also scheduled to sing Verdi’s Requiem at the Opernhaus Zürich and Rodolfo in concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia and at the Vail Festival, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

In addition to winning the prestigious 2009 Richard Tucker Award and receiving further grants from the Richard Tucker Music Foundation, Costello won First Prize in the 2006 George London Foundation Awards Competition, First Prize and Audience Prize in the Giargiari Bel Canto Competition, and First Prize in the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation Competition.

