The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME

Find out about the latest cast changes for this production.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One o Photo 1 The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One of Top Ten U.S. Opera Companies
Review: HANSEL AND GRETEL, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: HANSEL AND GRETEL, Royal Opera House
New Production Of Bizet's CARMEN to Open at The Metropolitan Opera This Month Photo 3 New Production Of Bizet's CARMEN to Open at The Metropolitan Opera This Month
David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live Photo 4 David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live

The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME

Tenor Stephen Costello will sing the role of Rodolfo in Puccini’s La Bohème on January 4, 8, and 13, replacing Joseph Calleja, who has withdrawn due to illness. Costello sang the role earlier this season. 

 

Since his 2007 Met debut in Lucia di Lammermoor, Costello has appeared as Alfredo in La Traviata, the Duke of Mantua in Rigoletto, and Roméo in Roméo et Juliette, among other roles. He has also performed at many of the world’s most important opera houses and music festivals, including the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Covent Garden, Vienna State Opera, Paris Opera, Staatsoper Berlin, Barcelonas Gran Teatre del Liceu, Semperoper Dresden, Bavarian State Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hamburg State Opera, San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera, Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre, Arena di Verona, Salzburg Festival, Bregenz Festival, and Glyndebourne Festival. This season, he is also scheduled to sing Verdi’s Requiem at the Opernhaus Zürich and Rodolfo in concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia and at the Vail Festival, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

 

In addition to winning the prestigious 2009 Richard Tucker Award and receiving further grants from the Richard Tucker Music Foundation, Costello won First Prize in the 2006 George London Foundation Awards Competition, First Prize and Audience Prize in the Giargiari Bel Canto Competition, and First Prize in the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation Competition. 

 

For more information, visit metopera.org.




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Review: Bullock, Tines, Costanzo, White Thrill in Chamber Version of Adams’s EL NINO Photo
Review: Bullock, Tines, Costanzo, White Thrill in Chamber Version of Adams’s EL NINO

The American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) continues showcasing a chamber version of John Adams's, EL NINO, beckoning back to Handel's MESSIAH, which played a few days ago at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. It showcased spectacular singing from Julia Bullock, Davone Tines, Anthony Roth Costanzo and Jasmin White, under conductor Christian Reif.

2
VIDEO: Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolita Photo
VIDEO: Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera

Director Carrie Cracknell discusses the creative approach to the title character in her new production of Bizet’s Carmen. The production opens on Sunday, December 31, at 6:30PM. Watch the interview here!

3
Opera Saratoga Announces 2024 Innovative Flexible Winners Circle Tickets Until February 5 Photo
Opera Saratoga Announces 2024 Innovative Flexible 'Winner's Circle' Tickets Until February 5

In addition to a thrilling 2024 season, Opera Saratoga has announced the company's most flexible ticketing early-bird options offered to date. 'The Winner's Circle' festival pass offers three exciting levels to choose from.

4
Opera Saratoga Launches 2024 Flexible Winners Circle Tickets Photo
Opera Saratoga Launches 2024 Flexible 'Winner's Circle' Tickets

 In addition to a thrilling 2024 season, Opera Saratoga is launching the company’s most flexible ticketing early-bird options offered to date.

More Hot Stories For You

David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream LiveDavid T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live
Performance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANTPerformance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANT
OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in OperaOPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera
Soprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudioSoprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudio

Videos

Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera Video
Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  