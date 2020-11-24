The Metropolitan Opera Offers Pay to Furloughed Employees in Exchange for New Contracts With Pay Cuts

The New York Times has reported that two months after the announcement that the the Metropolitan Opera will not open until fall 2021, the company has offered to start paying furloughed employees up to $1,500 a week in exchange for new contracts that include long-term pay cuts.

The Met Opera's general manager, Peter Gelb, shared this news in a video call with Met employees. The catch to the deal is that employees will have to agree to a 30% cut in pay, half of which would be restored once the Met's box office returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"For the Met to get back on its feet, we're all going to have to make financial concessions and sacrifices," Mr. Gelb said in the Zoom call.

Len Egert, executive director of the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents The Met's choristers, stage directors, and dancers, shared in a statement on Friday:

"The Met's opportunistic approach seeks to permanently gut our contract way beyond the end of this crisis," He continued to say that his employees, "have no interest in selling out their future for short-term relief."

