The Met Announces Weeks 13 and 14 Nightly Streams Schedule Featuring the AT HOME GALA and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Weeks 13 and 14 schedules for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, which feature a repeat viewing of the company's At Home Gala, originally seen live on April 25, and viewed by more than 750,000 people. The gala will be available for a 48-hour period on Friday and Saturday, June 12 and 13. The following weekend will feature the Met's acclaimed productions of Philip Glass's Akhnaten and Satyagraha, both available to the public for the first time on the Met's streaming platforms.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours, with the exception of the At Home Gala. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming streams:

Monday, June 8 - Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito

Conducted by Harry Bicket; starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Kate Lindsey, and Giuseppe Filianoti. Transmitted live on December 1, 2012.

Tuesday, June 9 - Tchaikovsky's Iolanta and Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle

Conducted by Valery Gergiev; starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard's Castle. Transmitted live on February 14, 2015.

Wednesday, June 10 - Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel

Conducted by Vladimir Jurowski; starring Christine Schäfer, Alice Coote, Rosalind Plowright, Philip Langridge, and Alan Held. Transmitted live on January 1, 2008.

Thursday, June 11 - Rossini's L'Italiana in Algeri

Conducted by James Levine; starring Marilyn Horne, Douglas Ahlstedt, Allan Monk, and Paolo Montarsolo. Transmitted live on January 11, 1986.

Friday, June 12 - At Home Gala (Encore Screening)

In a re-broadcast of our recent At-Home Gala, more than 40 leading artists and members of the Met Orchestra and Chorus perform virtually from their homes around the world, with General Manager Peter Gelb and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin as hosts. Transmitted live on April 25, 2020.

Saturday, June 13 - At Home Gala (Encore Screening)

In a re-broadcast of our recent At-Home Gala, more than 40 leading artists and members of the Met Orchestra and Chorus perform virtually from their homes around the world, with General Manager Peter Gelb and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin as hosts. Transmitted live on April 25, 2020.

Sunday, June 14 - Handel's Rodelinda

Conducted by Harry Bicket; starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang. Transmitted live on December 3, 2011.

Monday, June 15 - Rossini's Armida

Conducted by Riccardo Frizza; starring Renée Fleming, Lawrence Brownlee, John Osborn, Barry Banks, and Kobie van Rensburg. Transmitted live on May 1, 2010.

Tuesday, June 16 - Rossini's Semiramide

Conducted by Maurizio Benini; starring Angela Meade, Elizabeth DeShong, Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Ryan Speedo Green. Transmitted live on March 10, 2018.

Wednesday, June 17 - Gluck's Iphigénie en Tauride

Conducted by Patrick Summers; starring Susan Graham, Plácido Domingo, and Paul Groves. Transmitted live on February 26, 2011.

Thursday, June 18 - Verdi's La Forza del Destino

Conducted by James Levine; starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti. Transmitted live on March 24, 1984.

Friday, June 19 - Philip Glass's Akhnaten

Conducted by Karen Kamensek; starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, Zachary James. Transmitted live on November 23, 2019.

Saturday, June 20 - Philip Glass's Satyagraha

Conducted by Dante Anzolini; starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker. Transmitted live on November 19, 2011.

Sunday, June 21 - Verdi's La Traviata

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti; starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson. Transmitted live on March 11, 2017.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You