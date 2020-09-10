The Met Announces Week 27 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The schedule includes Bellini’s NORMA, Donizetti’s LA FILLE DU REGIMENT and more.

The Met has announced a specially-curated "Bel Canto Favorites" week for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure. The schedule includes Bellini's Norma with Sondra Radvanovsky and Joyce DiDonato, Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment with Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez, and Rossini's La Cenerentola with Elīna Garanča, and Lawrence Brownlee.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Monday, September 14 - Donizetti's Don Pasquale

Starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and John Del Carlo; conducted by James Levine. From November 13, 2010.

Tuesday, September 15 - Rossini's Le Comte Ory

Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, and Juan Diego Flórez; conducted by Maurizio Benini. From April 9, 2011.

Wednesday, September 16 - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment

Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli; conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 26, 2008.

Thursday, September 17 - Rossini's La Cenerentola

Starring Elīna Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, Alessandro Corbelli, and John Relyea; conducted by Maurizio Benini. From May 9, 2009.

Friday, September 18 - Bellini's I Puritani

Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea; conducted by Patrick Summers. From January 6, 2007.

Saturday, September 19 - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore

Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo; conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. From February 10, 2018.

Sunday, September 20 - Bellini's Norma

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. From October 7, 2017.

Photo Credit: Ken Howard / Met Opera

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You