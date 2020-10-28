The Met Announces Postponements and Changes to Upcoming Schedule

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Changes include the postponement of the "Met Stars Live in Concert" performance featuring soprano Pretty Yende and tenor Javier Camarena.

The Metropolitan Opera has announced changes and postponements to their upcoming streaming schedule.

See the changes below:

Met Stars Live in Concert

The "Met Stars Live in Concert" performance featuring soprano Pretty Yende and tenor Javier Camarena, scheduled for November 7, has been postponed, as Mr. Camarena is ill (with a non-Covid illness). A new date and location will be announced shortly.

Nightly Opera Streams Listings Change

Please note revised dates for Week 34; the original release listed November 6 for Roméo et Juliette, and November 7 for La Forza del Destino. The correct listing is below.

Friday, November 6- Verdi's La Forza del Destino

Starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti, conducted by James Levine. From March 24, 1984.

Saturday, November 7 - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette

Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. From December 15, 2007.

