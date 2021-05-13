The Little OPERA Theatre Of NY Livestream Concert Of Monteverdi & Other Treasures From The Seicento

The little OPERA theatre of ny presents a livestream concert of Monteverdi & Other Treasures from the Seicento on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:30pm ET.

The production will offer an optional immersive viewing experience by Musae. Tickets begin at $5 on a sliding scale and can be purchased at lotny.org/2-livestreams or by calling (646) 481-9890. With any purchase, you'll also have the option to replay the concert at a later date. https://www.lotny.org/

Enjoy one of the earliest chamber operas, Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda by Italian composer Claudio Monteverdi, which premiered in Venice in 1624. Based upon a poem by Torquato Tasso, it tells the story of a battle between a Crusader and a Saracen. Beneath their armor they discover another story. The program will also feature instrumental and vocal music of Monteverdi's contemporaries: Dario Castello, as well as Barbara Strozzi, one of the earliest known female composers in the Baroque/Classical tradition. Featuring internationally acclaimed Tenor Raúl Melo as The Narrator, Soprano Summer Hassan as Clorinda and TenorMichael Kuhn as Tancredi.

The performance is led by Music Director & Harpsichordist Elliot Figg, Director Philip Shneidman, Assistant Director Dalia Sevilla; and features Violinists Manami Mizumoto, Rebecca Nelson, and Majka Demcak; Theorbist and Guitarist Paul Morton; and Master of the Bass Instruments Doug Balliett. The performance is sung in Italian, with English translation provided, and is approximately 50 minutes in length. Monteverdi & Other Treasures from the Seicento is also part of the Sixth Annual New York Opera Fest, presented by the New York Opera Alliance (NYOA) in partnership with OPERA America.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.lotny.org/.