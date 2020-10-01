The Bolshoi Theatre Begins 245th Season With DON CARLO

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The season will include The Sleeping Beauty, Iolanta, Il mondo della luna and more.

The Bolshoi Theatre has begun performances for their 245th season! The theatre on facebook shared: On September 6, after a long break, the doors of The Bolshoi theatre opened again for the audience, and the 245th season started on the Historic stage with "Don Carlo" opera. We suggest you look behind the scenes!

Congratulations on the International Music Day, we are waiting for you at The Bolshoi 2020/21 season!

Productions this season include:

The Sleeping Beauty

Ballet in two acts

Historic Stage

Iolanta

Opera in two acts

Symphonic suite Nutcracker is performed as part of production

New Stage

Il mondo della luna

Opera in two acts

Chamber Stage

Stabat Mater

Сantata for soprano, alto, choir and string quartet. Stage performance

Adults only

Chamber Stage

La voix humaine

Opera in one act

Adults only

Chamber Stage

Eugene Onegin

Liric scenes in three acts

Historic Stage

Artifact Suite

Ballet in one act

New Stage

Petrushka

Ballet in one act

New Stage

Il turco in Italia

Opera in two acts

Chamber Stage

The Flames of Paris

Ballet in two acts

New Stage

Anna Karenina

Ballet by John Neumeier in two acts based on the novel of the same name by Leo Tolstoy

Adults only

Historic Stage

Dido and Aeneas

Opera in three acts Adults only

New Stage

Servilia

Opera in five acts

Chamber Stage

Don Quixote

Ballet in three acts

Historic Stage

Manon Lescaut

Opera in four acts

Adults only

Historic Stage

For more information visit: https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/

