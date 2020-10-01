The Bolshoi Theatre Begins 245th Season With DON CARLO
The season will include The Sleeping Beauty, Iolanta, Il mondo della luna and more.
The Bolshoi Theatre has begun performances for their 245th season! The theatre on facebook shared: On September 6, after a long break, the doors of The Bolshoi theatre opened again for the audience, and the 245th season started on the Historic stage with "Don Carlo" opera. We suggest you look behind the scenes!
Congratulations on the International Music Day, we are waiting for you at The Bolshoi 2020/21 season!
Productions this season include:
The Sleeping Beauty
Ballet in two acts
Historic Stage
Iolanta
Opera in two acts
Symphonic suite Nutcracker is performed as part of production
New Stage
Il mondo della luna
Opera in two acts
Chamber Stage
Stabat Mater
Сantata for soprano, alto, choir and string quartet. Stage performance
Adults only
Chamber Stage
La voix humaine
Opera in one act
Adults only
Chamber Stage
Eugene Onegin
Liric scenes in three acts
Historic Stage
Artifact Suite
Ballet in one act
New Stage
Petrushka
Ballet in one act
New Stage
Il turco in Italia
Opera in two acts
Chamber Stage
The Flames of Paris
Ballet in two acts
New Stage
Anna Karenina
Ballet by John Neumeier in two acts based on the novel of the same name by Leo Tolstoy
Adults only
Historic Stage
Dido and Aeneas
Opera in three acts Adults only
New Stage
Servilia
Opera in five acts
Chamber Stage
Don Quixote
Ballet in three acts
Historic Stage
Manon Lescaut
Opera in four acts
Adults only
Historic Stage
For more information visit: https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/