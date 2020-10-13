The Bohemians Come to Dubai Opera

The performance takes place on 19 November.

The world's premiere Queen tribute band, The Bohemians, will make a highly-anticipated stop at Dubai Opera on 19 November. Taking music fans back to the glory days of Freddie Mercury and his iconic British band Queen, The Bohemians have been paying homage to the world's most theatrical and dramatic rock band since 1996, and in that time have had a huge impact on audiences around the globe.

Frontman and pianist, Rob Comber's outrageous stage antics and personality make him perfect to play an uncannily realistic 'Freddie' with just the right look and stage persona. Rob is joined on stage by an enormously talented band including Christopher Gregory who brings all the electric guitar virtuosity required to play a very convincing Brian May. Often billed 'The world's most exciting Queen tribute band', their attention to detail is truly impressive.

For over four decades, ' millions of fans have been enjoying the music of Queen. The band released a total of 18 number one albums, 18 number one singles and 10 number one DVDs with estimates of their record sales ranging from 150 million to 300 million records.

Aside from the timeless music, fans can expect a true one-of-a-kind performance, including all the theatrics which Queen has become synonymous. Everything from the costumes, instruments and even the lighting has been designed to replicate those seen in real Queen concerts.

The Best of Queen show features a selection of the most loved and iconic classics from across Queen's entire back catalogue creating a live stage show which catches the essence of this legendary band.

All the many fabulous Queen hits will be covered, from the early piano and harmony-heavy wonders of "Killer Queen" and "Don't Stop Me Now", to the later, catchy pop anthems of the eighties.

Whether it's "Killer Queen", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" or "The Show Must Go On", "Bohemian Rhapsody" or "Will Rock You"/" We Are the Champions", The Bohemians will have you on your feet, singing, dancing and clapping along in a truly memorable live re-enactment of the world's greatest Rock Band.

Tickets start at AED145 including a welcome house beverage.

