The Atlanta Opera Announces Major Gift Supporting Production Equipment And Digital Media Technology

Lettie Pate Evans Foundation Grants $500,000 for Infrastructure.

The Atlanta Opera has announced that the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation has granted it $500,000 towards building the company's digital media and technology capacity. The grant enables the opera to pursue its goals of creating film and special web-based project content to reach global audiences. It also allows the opera to purchase cutting edge equipment for live productions.

Tomer Zvulun, Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General and Artistic Director, says, "To have the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation deepen their investment in The Atlanta Opera through this gift...it's a vote of confidence and demonstrates their belief in the opera as a long-term asset to our community."

The Atlanta Opera is currently filming its two fall productions of Pagliacci and The Kaiser of Atlantis, featuring The Atlanta Opera's Company and Glynn Studio Players. In August, the opera invested substantially in equipment for a digital media studio to support creation of digital performances throughout the innovative 2020-21 "Big Tent" season and into the future.

"We are thrilled to have the support of the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation," said Ashley Mirakian, Chief of Marketing and Audience Development. Mirakian, who also heads the digital media department of The Atlanta Opera, added, "This investment is a rocket booster to our film infrastructure, and our audience will definitely appreciate the exceptional cinematic quality this gift makes possible."

The opera will announce the launch of its digital platform in the coming weeks, following the success of its fall Big Tent live productions. Four weeks of critically-acclaimed performances of Pagliacci and The Kaiser of Atlantis conclude Sunday, November 15.

About The Atlanta Opera

The Atlanta Opera's mission is to build the major international opera company Atlanta deserves, with a vision to reimagine opera.

Founded in 1979, The Atlanta Opera celebrates its 40th anniversary in the 2019-20 season. The Opera works with world-renowned singers, conductors, directors, and designers who seek to enhance the art form.

Under the leadership of internationally recognized stage director and Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, The Atlanta Opera expanded from three to four mainstage productions at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and launched the acclaimed Discoveries series. In recent years, the company was recognized by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as part of its "Best of 2015" awards; it was nominated for an International Opera Award in 2016; and it won ArtsATL's 2019 Luminary Award for Community Engagement, recognizing its successful Veterans Program in partnership with The Home Depot Foundation.

In addition, The Opera was featured in a 2018 Harvard Business School case study about successful organizational growth, and Zvulun presented a TEDx Talk at Emory University entitled "The Ambidextrous Opera Company, or Opera in the Age of iPhones."

For more information, visit atlantaopera.org.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You