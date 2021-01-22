The American Opera Project and Opera On Tap Present MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE: SING ME TO THE END OF LOVE

Sunday, February 14th at 4pm EST, The American Opera Project in association with Opera on Tap will offer the second episode of Music as the Message: SING ME TO THE END OF LOVE.

Host Adrienne Danrich and a stellar cast (including guest artists, MaM choir, and instrumentalists) will toast love in all its forms in an afternoon of poetry, dance, and songs that blend music from Classical, Jazz, R&B, Pop, and EDM. The program will conclude with a virtual BYOB reception where attendees can mingle with artists and fellow attendees, share a toast, and sing a final simple, uplifting song with EVERYONE as they exit in a hopeful and joyous heart-space. For this special February 14th episode, AOP is giving 50% of all donations raised from the event to UnLocal, a non-profit that provides legal support and community education to New York's immigrant communities.

TV Free to the public, goodwill offerings accepted. Held via Zoom and presented through AOP

Created and hosted by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich , Music as the Message (MaM) is an interactive, virtual series. Streamed live, MaM celebrates the power of music to unify and to inspire healing, joy, laughter, love and most importantly, community. Adrienne, along with guest artists, the MaM choir and commissioned composers, leads a program of uplifting songs and spoken word. The MaM artists sing live from their own homes and encourage attendees to join in and lift their voices, as well -on mute, of course. Following this musical catharsis, the audience is welcome to speak with the artists, and reflect or listen in support of their fellow participants. The Music as the Message series is presented by The American Opera Project in association with Opera on Tap