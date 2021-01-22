Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The American Opera Project and Opera On Tap Present MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE: SING ME TO THE END OF LOVE

Held via Zoom and presented through AOPTV.

Jan. 22, 2021  

The American Opera Project and Opera On Tap Present MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE: SING ME TO THE END OF LOVE

Sunday, February 14th at 4pm EST, The American Opera Project in association with Opera on Tap will offer the second episode of Music as the Message: SING ME TO THE END OF LOVE.

Host Adrienne Danrich and a stellar cast (including guest artists, MaM choir, and instrumentalists) will toast love in all its forms in an afternoon of poetry, dance, and songs that blend music from Classical, Jazz, R&B, Pop, and EDM. The program will conclude with a virtual BYOB reception where attendees can mingle with artists and fellow attendees, share a toast, and sing a final simple, uplifting song with EVERYONE as they exit in a hopeful and joyous heart-space. For this special February 14th episode, AOP is giving 50% of all donations raised from the event to UnLocal, a non-profit that provides legal support and community education to New York's immigrant communities.

Free to the public, goodwill offerings accepted. Held via Zoom and presented through AOPTV.

Created and hosted by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich, Music as the Message (MaM) is an interactive, virtual series. Streamed live, MaM celebrates the power of music to unify and to inspire healing, joy, laughter, love and most importantly, community. Adrienne, along with guest artists, the MaM choir and commissioned composers, leads a program of uplifting songs and spoken word. The MaM artists sing live from their own homes and encourage attendees to join in and lift their voices, as well -on mute, of course. Following this musical catharsis, the audience is welcome to speak with the artists, and reflect or listen in support of their fellow participants. The Music as the Message series is presented by The American Opera Project in association with Opera on Tap.

More information available at www.aopopera.org/music-message.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams 1/30 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams 1/30 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET


Related Articles View More Opera Stories
The American Opera Project Presents MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE: SING ME TO THE END OF LOVE Photo

The American Opera Project Presents MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE: SING ME TO THE END OF LOVE

The Met Celebrates Black History Month With Two Weeks of Nightly Opera Streams Featuring A Photo

The Met Celebrates Black History Month With Two Weeks of Nightly Opera Streams Featuring African-American Singers

Florentine Opera Welcomes New Director Of Marketing Photo

Florentine Opera Welcomes New Director Of Marketing

DellArte Opera Ensemble Postpones Upcoming Recitals Photo

Dell'Arte Opera Ensemble Postpones Upcoming Recitals


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets On Sale For THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY
  • WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Comes to Hayes Theatre Co.
  • Patricia Piccinini's SKYWHALEPAPA Makes His World Premiere In Canberra This February
  • Alex The Astronaut, Ben Lee, Opera Australia and More To Open Sydney Pop-up Venue Sunset Piazza