The American Opera Project Presents MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE In Honor Of Junteenth

Music as the Message: Sing Together, Children!, the fourth live, interactive concert created and hosted by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich, will premiere Sunday, June 13th at 4pm EDT, presented by The American Opera Project in association with Opera on Tap.

Held in honor of Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States, the concert will celebrate the sorrow, the joy, and the accomplishments of African Americans, through multi-genre songs, poems, hymns, and personal reflections. The one-hour event is held on Zoom and is free, with goodwill offerings accepted. To register to attend, visit http://www.aopopera.org/music-message.

Joining Danrich and the Music as the Message choir will be guest artists Kisma Jordan, Joelle Lamarre, and Dr. Michael Preacely, with personal remembrances from 89-year-old Rose-Marie Bell, and the premiere of a newly-commissioned arrangement of the song Inside is what remains by composer Nkeiru Okoye (Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed That Line to Freedom), focusing on the healing power of kindness.

Donations to the program will support guest charities, Friends of the Children New York and Music Kitchen, in addition to the two New York City-based non-profit music organizations presenting the show.

Created and hosted by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich, Music as the Message (MaM) is an interactive, virtual series. Streamed live, MaM celebrates the power of music to unify and to inspire healing, joy, laughter, love and most importantly, community. Adrienne, along with guest artists, the MaM choir and commissioned composers, leads a program of uplifting songs and spoken word. The MaM artists sing live from their own homes and encourage attendees to join in and lift their voices, as well -on mute, of course. Following this musical catharsis, the audience is welcome to speak with the artists, and reflect or listen in support of their fellow participants.