The American Opera Project Offers HOLD ON: A VIGIL FOR BROKEN SPIRITS 

This Friday night, June 5th at 8pm EDT, The American Opera Project will offer "HOLD ON: A Vigil for Broken Spirits", a virtual gathering space created and hosted by soprano Adrienne Danrich.

Via Zoom, Adrienne will lead the audience in song, read poetry, and allow time for a meaningful conversation regarding the deep inequities that our nation is facing in the hour-long event.

Participants are encouraged to sing along (on mute!) with the help of a prerecorded virtual choir. It is our hope that this feels more like an intimate gathering than a concert. It is our hope that viewers will use this space to acknowledge and release their emotions within the privacy of their own homes, while creating a sense of community even in our isolation. It is our hope that if we gather together to lift our voices in song with a common goal - a plea for justice and peace - that music can unite us, even for a brief moment, and remind us that we are never alone.

PARTICIPATE HERE:

www.aopopera.org/events/2020/6/5/hold-on-a-vigil-for-broken-spirits

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You