The American Opera Project Awarded Over $500k In Grants To Propel New Vision Under Fresh Leadership

The American Opera Project (AOP), shaping the identity of American Opera through original works that foster diverse narratives, announces five grants that generate momentum for its new vision. They are: a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for opera training and development programs; a second grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation in support of new development positions; an OPERA America Repertoire grant to support Repertoire Development; a General Operating support grant from the Howard Gilman Foundation; and support for community outreach and training from the The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $300,000 multi-year grant in support of AOP's training and workshop programs as well as the support of new staff. The majority of the award will help fund upcoming cycles of Composers & the Voice, a competitive 2-year fellowship offered to composers and librettists that includes a year of working with the AOP's resident ensemble of singers and artistic team. Over 70 composers and librettists have benefitted from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's support of the Composers & the Voice program since their funding began in 2002.

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation has awarded a one-year grant of $50,000 to support new development staff positions. As part of this agreement, an additional $50,000 in matching funds are available for AOP for general operating support.

OPERA America will provide $65,000 through their Repertoire Development Grant for the project Legendary, a new opera developed in consortium with Seagle Music Colony (Schroon Lake, NY). The grants provide technical and financial support "to enhance the quality, quantity and creativity of new American opera and music theater."

A grant for $35,000 from the Howard Gilman Foundation will provide general operating support for Fiscal Year 2020.

Rounding out the grants is $18,750 from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, which will support AOP's community outreach and training programs.





